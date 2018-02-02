KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Trish
Filed Under:2018 Super Bowl commercials, Cindy Crawford, Commercials, Super Bowl
Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

A lot of the commercials for this Sunday’s Super Bowl are being released online ahead of game day. So I guess if you’re just going to the party to socialize, this makes it easier for you. Some of this year’s highlights include Cindy Crawford appearing in a Pepsi commercial (just like she did in 1992). But this time she’s joined by her son Presley:

 

 

M&M has an ad with their red character and Danny Devito!!

 

Jack in the Box has Martha Stewart in a spot with “Jack”

 

 

Steven Tyler appears in an ad for Kia driving backwards:

 

And Keanu Reeves is doing motorcycle stunts for SquareSpace:

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live