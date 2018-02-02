Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

A lot of the commercials for this Sunday’s Super Bowl are being released online ahead of game day. So I guess if you’re just going to the party to socialize, this makes it easier for you. Some of this year’s highlights include Cindy Crawford appearing in a Pepsi commercial (just like she did in 1992). But this time she’s joined by her son Presley:

M&M has an ad with their red character and Danny Devito!!

Jack in the Box has Martha Stewart in a spot with “Jack”

Steven Tyler appears in an ad for Kia driving backwards:

And Keanu Reeves is doing motorcycle stunts for SquareSpace: