Win: A pair of tickets to KEZK’s 2018 Wine & Chocolate at the Foundry Arts Centre in St. Charles.

Contest Ends: Friday, February 9, 2018

Listen to Trish Gazall on KEZK all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to KEZK’s 2018 Wine & Chocolate at the Foundry Arts Centre in St. Charles.

Wine & Chocolate returns to The Foundry Art Centre, Friday, February 16th from 6p-10p!

Hosted by 102.5 KEZK, the 10th annual Wine and Chocolate will once again feature an exclusive opportunity to sample products from the finest chocolatiers and vineyards, while enjoying various product booths and even participating in Wine Education sessions.

Over 800 guests joined us last year in this train car factory that has been transformed into a world-class fine arts gallery. Overlooking the Missouri River, The Foundry Art Centre is located at 520 North Main Center, in the Frenchtown district of Historic St. Charles.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, February 9, 2018. Read the official contest rules. 

