Win: A pair of tickets to see Steve Winwood at the Fox Theatre on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 7:30pm.

Contest Ends: Friday, February 9, 2018

Listen to Greg Hewitt on KEZK all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Steve Winwood at the Fox Theatre on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 7:30pm.

Singer-songwriter, legendary vocalist, guitarist, keyboardist, mandolin player, producer, Grammy winner and BMI Icon Steve Winwood has sold over 50 million records in the course of his five-decade career. His compositions include “Gimme Some Lovin’”, “Back In The High Life Again”, “Can’t Find My Way Home”, “Higher Love”, “Valerie” and many more.

