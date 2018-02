Photo by: Livenation

Two of the most successful and critically acclaimed rock bands REO Speedwagon and Chicago – who have sold 140 million records combined – announced today a co-headline North American summer tour!

Chicago & REO Speedwagon will perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Saturday, June 23rd, 2018.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 9 at Noon.

