Filed Under:Paul Simon, Simon and Garfunkel
After announcing plans last week for a farewell performance in London, Paul Simon has now said that he’ll embark on a final tour through North America, Europe and the UK this summer. The Homeward Bound tour kicks off on May 16 in Vancouver, B.C. The 76-year-old Simon will then hit such major cities as Seattle, L.A., Las Vegas, Denver, Houston, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, and Nashville before heading overseas. There’s not a St. Louis show…yet. The previously announced farewell show in London’s Hyde Park on July 15 will mark the final performance of the tour. “I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end,” Simon said in a statement. “It feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief.” Check out the list of shows here. 

