KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Filed Under:candle light vigil, Target
Dreamstime.

A Target store’s closure in Kansas was mourned on Friday with a candlelight vigil.

UPI reports that the event started as a joke on Facebook, but about 20 people actually showed up to mourn the store in Hutchinson before it closed its doors for good on Saturday.

A video from the event shows one participant joking that they were late to the vigil because they had to go to Walmart to buy candles. Someone else played Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic in honor of the store’s untimely end.

Click here to see the video and photos!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live