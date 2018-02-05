Dreamstime.

A Target store’s closure in Kansas was mourned on Friday with a candlelight vigil.

UPI reports that the event started as a joke on Facebook, but about 20 people actually showed up to mourn the store in Hutchinson before it closed its doors for good on Saturday.

A video from the event shows one participant joking that they were late to the vigil because they had to go to Walmart to buy candles. Someone else played Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic in honor of the store’s untimely end.

