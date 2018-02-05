KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Kevin Hart, your Philadelphia Eagles just won the Super Bowl! Where are you going next? Well, he definitely wasn’t going onstage at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium, as the Philadelphia native was caught on camera arguing with a security guard as he tried to join the Eagles’ postgame celebration. “Yo, is that Kevin Hart trying to get past security and being denied?!” one Eagle-eyed Twitter user wrote alongside video of Hart beefing with the beefy guard.

 

Hart later crashed the NFL Network’s postgame coverage, where he again embarrassed himself by cursing on live TV. “Philadelphia’s a great city,” Hart said, seemingly drunk as he slurred his words. “I hope this is an example of what we can do. We gave a *&!@…ooh. I’m out.”

Hart apologized Monday morning in an Instagram video.

