Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Hart, your Philadelphia Eagles just won the Super Bowl! Where are you going next? Well, he definitely wasn’t going onstage at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium, as the Philadelphia native was caught on camera arguing with a security guard as he tried to join the Eagles’ postgame celebration. “Yo, is that Kevin Hart trying to get past security and being denied?!” one Eagle-eyed Twitter user wrote alongside video of Hart beefing with the beefy guard.

Yoooo. Is that Kevin Hart trying to get past security and being denied?!? 😭😭😭😭 #superbowl pic.twitter.com/gzag0XqmAZ — Vasu Kulkarni (@Vasu) February 5, 2018

Hart later crashed the NFL Network’s postgame coverage, where he again embarrassed himself by cursing on live TV. “Philadelphia’s a great city,” Hart said, seemingly drunk as he slurred his words. “I hope this is an example of what we can do. We gave a *&!@…ooh. I’m out.”

Kevin Hart made it onto the NFLN set, declared that he was drunk, then dropped an f-bomb pic.twitter.com/Wpt4H01mqM — Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) February 5, 2018

Hart apologized Monday morning in an Instagram video.