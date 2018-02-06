KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
On Friday, Jo and Lonnie Harrison ditched their regular residence in the city of Houston for a relaxing weekend at their vacation home in Madisonville, Texas. But when they arrived at their 10-acre property, they found that the entire prefabricated house had been carted off by a thief. “I didn’t see the house,” Lonnie told ABC-13. ”

It’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom home with a green roof and wood siding.

They visit the area to escape from the busy city. They last drove up to the property in early November.

“All I saw were blocks and pipes sticking out, the whole house gone–everything except the blocks.” Harrison adds that it was “strange” to report a stolen house to police, who are currently searching for the abode.

