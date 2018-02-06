Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Katy Perry has some new thoughts about her breakout 2008 hit, “I Kissed a Girl.”

In retrospect, if she could rewrite the songs she’d make a few changes, she said in an interview with Glamour.

“I think we’ve really changed, conversationally, in the past 10 years,” Perry said. “We’ve come a long way. Bisexuality wasn’t as talked about back then, or any type of fluidity. If I had to write that song again, I probably would make an edit on it. Lyrically, it has a couple of stereotypes in it. Your mind changes so much in 10 years, and you grow so much. What’s true for you can evolve.”