(Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

Shawn Mendes had a good weekend, as in profitable to his checkbook.

TMZ is reporting that the pop star played his first bat mitzvah, for Ella Bikoff, whose dad, J. Darius Bikoff, created Vitaminwater and Smartwater.

The bash reportedly cost between $5-7 million, boasted Grandmaster Flash as the DJ and had 40-50 horse carriages on hand to ferry the 275 guests from the temple to the Plaza Hotel.

Bikoff is known for his big gestures; in fact, he hired Justin Timberlake to perform at his 10th wedding anniversary party.

