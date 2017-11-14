St. Louis’ Official Christmas Station, 102.5 KEZK Presents: Bikes for Tykes 2017!

In partnership with the United States Marine Corps (USMC), Semper Fi Society, Toys for Tots and our community partners, the inaugural year of the 36-hour Bikes for Tykes drive will take place from 6:00 am Friday, December 8th until 6:00 pm Saturday, December 9th, 2017.

Leading up to and during the 36-hour drive, we will be collecting NEW bikes and helmets for children of all ages and then provide them to the USMC Toys for Tots program for distribution throughout the St. Louis Metro area in Missouri and Illinois.

Special Bikes for Tykes bike pricing and inventory is now available exclusively at Toys R Us in Sunset Hills (3600 Lindbergh Blvd, Sunset Hills, MO 63127) until the end of the 36-hour drive on December 9th.

In addition to NEW bikes and helmets, monetary donations that will be used to purchase more bikes will be accepted onsite on Dec 8th and 9th. Bikes and helmets can be purchased anywhere – they do not have to come from our retail partners. However, all donated bikes and helmets need to be NEW – we will not be accepting used donations this year.

102.5 KEZK and KMOX 1120 staff and personalities will be onsite throughout the drive, broadcasting LIVE and working alongside our Community Partners and volunteer assembly teams to put bikes together that arrive in boxes or not fully assembled. Contact us if you are interested in volunteering, fundraising or donating prior to December 8th.

Event Info: Bikes for Tykes 36-hour Drive

Friday, December 8th & Saturday, December 9th

Toys R Us – Sunset Hills (near Watson and Lindbergh)

102.5 KEZK and KMOX 1120 LIVE Onsite Broadcasts throughout the 36 hours