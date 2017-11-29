Win A 65″ TV From ‘Guy’s Big Project’

Win: A 65″ TV

Contest Ends: Sunday, December 10, 2017

Guy Fieri is on a mission to find Food Network’s next big food road show on Guy’s Big Project, and with this quiz you can find out what type of culinary-travel series you should host, and be entered to win a brand-new 65” TV.

Share the results with your friends and don’t forget to tune-in to Food Network on Sundays at 8pm CT to follow Guy on his journey with the prospects from initial pitch to making a pilot. On the finale on Sunday, December 10th at 8pm CT find out who will have Food Network’s next big food road show!

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Sunday, December 10, 2017. Read the official contest rules.