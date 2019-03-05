10 Facts About Luke Perry That Will Make You Laugh (& Cry)

Following the sad news that actor Luke Perry died on Monday at age 52, BuzzFeed compiled a list of facts about the late actor you probably don’t know. Here are 10:

His full name is Coy Luther Perry III. In 2013, Perry admitted that he did 256 auditions before he landed his first gig. He was really good friends with Henry Winkler. He was an extra in the music video for Twisted Sister's 1986 song "Be Chrool to Your Scuel." From 1987–88 he played the character of Ned Bates on the soap opera Loving. In 1989 he had a 10-episode arc as Kenny in the long-running soap opera, Another World. Before he landed the role of Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210, he was working construction. The character of Dylan was not in the first episode of 90210. The episode that introduced Dylan aired on October 11, 1990, which also happened to be Perry’s 24th birthday. In 1991 he made a pact with Jason Priestley to not let fame go to their heads.

