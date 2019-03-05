10 Facts About Luke Perry That Will Make You Laugh (& Cry)
You might not know these things about the late Luke Perry.
March 5, 2019
Following the sad news that actor Luke Perry died on Monday at age 52, BuzzFeed compiled a list of facts about the late actor you probably don’t know. Here are 10:
- His full name is Coy Luther Perry III.
- In 2013, Perry admitted that he did 256 auditions before he landed his first gig.
- He was really good friends with Henry Winkler.
- He was an extra in the music video for Twisted Sister's 1986 song "Be Chrool to Your Scuel."
- From 1987–88 he played the character of Ned Bates on the soap opera Loving.
- In 1989 he had a 10-episode arc as Kenny in the long-running soap opera, Another World.
- Before he landed the role of Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210, he was working construction.
- The character of Dylan was not in the first episode of 90210.
- The episode that introduced Dylan aired on October 11, 1990, which also happened to be Perry’s 24th birthday.
- In 1991 he made a pact with Jason Priestley to not let fame go to their heads.