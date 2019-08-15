10 Possible Nicknames For St. Louis' Soon-To-Be-Named MLS Team

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) - It's unclear what information we're going to learn on Tuesday, when it's officially announced that St. Louis has earned a Major League Soccer franchise. But one thing that may come from it is the name of St. Louis' team.

While something simple like St. Louis United, St. Louis Soccer Club or St. Louis Football Club may be more on par with other recently named MLS franchises (Atlanta United, Orlando City SC, Nashville SC) – St. Louis could break the trend.

You can check out the full list of submissions, which were gathered on KMOX and KMOX Sports social media.

Here are the 10 best we heard, in no particular order:

ST. LOUIS LEGACY – We'll lead off with the man who knows soccer better than anyone in St. Louis, Mr. Soccer himself, Bill McDermott. He gave the suggestion when he was on KMOX with our Tom Ackerman, Thursday morning:

TOASTED RAVIOLIS - Can you picture the Imo's Pizza broadcast booth already?

THE RHYTHM - A salute to the strong jazz and blues history in the St. Louis Metro area. Maybe add a "Chuck Berry Suite" in there.

BLUES BIRDS - Would be a great way to connect both the St. Louis Blues and Cardinals to the new neighboring professional sports team.

THE ARCHERS - An obvious connection the National Landmark also in downtown St. Louis.

THE RAMS – Because Kroenke would hate it. Shout out to Darrin Wright on Facebook for this one!

SPIRITS OF ST. LOUIS - Maybe Bob Costas can call some games on KMOX, like he did with St. Louis' former pro basketball team.

STEAMERS - Throwback to St. Louis' former indoor soccer team.

EXPLORERS - Statues of Lewis and Clark might have to be outside the stadium.

ST. LUNATICS - The pride of St. Louis, Nelly would be honored to revive the name of his former rap group. (Jason Savoy)

