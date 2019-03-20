10 Unpopular Opinions on Disney Movies

BuzzFeed recently asked its readers to share their unpopular opinions on Disney movies. Here are 10 of them:

"The Lion King is terrible. The animation is sub-par and the music is meh. I never really understood why everyone loves it so much." "Aladdin is actually a pretty s**t person. He constantly lies to the girl he likes and assumes that all he needs to do to 'win' her is to be rich." "The Hunchback of Notre Dame has the best soundtrack out of any Disney movie. Nothing comes close to it." "I hate that people idolize Elsa from Frozen. She's a terrible queen. Anna is the true heroine and literally saved Arendelle." "Tangled is totally underrated and is far better than Frozen." "The Genie from Aladdin is absolutely exhausting. I never understood the appeal of him." "Moana was a complete letdown. It was so boring and didn’t live up to its hype. "The song 'You've Got a Friend in Me' is actually garbage. I have a hard time watching the second Toy Story movie because that song is played so many times in it." "Ariel in The Little Mermaid is the stupidest Disney princess. I mean, she combs her hair with a fork because she doesn't know what a fork is, yet her own father rules the sea with a trident, which looks just like a fork. Dumb." "Pocahontas 2 and The Lion King II are much better than the originals."

CLICK HERE to see the full list!