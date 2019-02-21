10 valuable Beanie Babies that could be hiding in your attic
These Beanie Babies are worth some serious cash.
It might be time to pull that dusty box of Beanie Babies out of your closet and head to the auction block.
According to Mental Floss, these are the 10 rare Beanies that may fetch you some serious cash in 2019:
- Valentino the Bear ($42,300). In January 2019, a Valentino with every error (brown nose instead of black, white star on the tag instead of yellow, PVC pellets, and multiple typos on the tag) sold on eBay for $42,300.
- Princess the Bear ($10,000). Most Princess Beanie Babies that people bought in the ‘90s were made with polyethylene (PE) pellets. The much rarer bears stuffed with polyvinylchloride (PVC) pellets are more valuable.
- McDonald’s International Bears ($10,000). The McDonald’s-exclusive line of Teenie Beanie Babies included four bears representing four different countries: Britannia from Britain, Maple from Canada, Erin from Ireland, and Glory from the U.S.
- Claude the Crab ($9,000). A Claude Beanie Baby with numerous flaws, including a tag with a missing star, was recently auctioned off for $9000.
- Patti the Platypus ($9,000). In addition to being one of the nine original Beanie Babies released in 1993, it’s notable for being named after Patricia Roche, then-girlfriend of company founder Ty Warner and the eventual head of Ty Europe.
- Gobbles the Turkey ($6,667). There are multiple versions of this 1997 Gobbles the Turkey Beanie Baby floating around. He came with either a double or single-layer felt waddle, and his tail feathers were attached at various heights on his back.
- Snort the Red Bull ($6,300). In 1997, Ty quietly replaced their red bull named Tabasco with a red bull named Snort to avoid copyright infringement.
- Peace the Bear ($5,000). It was the first Beanie Baby with an embroidered emblem and it had many tag variations during its run.
- Iggy the Iguana ($5,000). Iggy the Iguana went through many design iterations during its run, making the original toy extra valuable to Beanie Baby obsessives today.
- Peanut the Royal Blue Elephant ($2,500). Peanut was originally royal blue; after a few months of poor sales, the company changed the color to a lighter shade.