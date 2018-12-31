11 Foods That Tried to Kill You in 2018
December 31, 2018
This past year was rife with food recalls and food-borne illness outbreaks in everything from lettuce to ground beef.
Eater has compiled a list of the 11 most intense food scares. Here they are:
- Breakfast cereal: Honey Smacks and Cap’n Crunch Peanut Butter were recalled this year due to salmonella outbreaks.
- Cake mix: After people in three states fell ill, Duncan Hines recalled four varieties of cake mix.
- Chipotle: 600 people got sick from eating undercooked meat at a Chipotle in Ohio. This came two years after the chain's large-scale food safety disaster in 2016.
- Eggs: Two Midwestern farms had to recall their eggs after dozens of people got sick and some had to be hospitalized from salmonella-related illnesses.
- Goldfish crackers: No illnesses were reported, but Pepperidge Farm recalled the crackers after salmonella was detected in the whey powder used to make the food cheesy-tasting.
- Ground beef: E. coli and salmonella contamination are two of the reasons why thousands of pounds of ground beef had to be recalled this year.
- Lettuce: E. coli-tainted romaine lettuce led to at least five deaths this year giving people another good reason never to eat salad.
- Pistachios: Salmonella was found lurking inside the shells of thousands of pounds of these nuts.
- Tahini: This sesame paste responsible for giving hummus its nutty flavor was linked to a number of salmonella-related illnesses this year.
- Turkey: Just in time for Thanksgiving, nearly 50 tons of raw turkey were recalled due to salmonella.
- Whole Foods salad bar: Chemicals contained in the company's to-go containers were found to be linked to cancer.