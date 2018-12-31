Romaine Lettuce

11 Foods That Tried to Kill You in 2018

December 31, 2018

This past year was rife with food recalls and food-borne illness outbreaks in everything from lettuce to ground beef.

Eater has compiled a list of the 11 most intense food scares. Here they are:

  1. Breakfast cereal: Honey Smacks and Cap’n Crunch Peanut Butter were recalled this year due to salmonella outbreaks.
     
  2. Cake mix: After people in three states fell ill, Duncan Hines recalled four varieties of cake mix.
     
  3. Chipotle: 600 people got sick from eating undercooked meat at a Chipotle in Ohio. This came two years after the chain's large-scale food safety disaster in 2016.
     
  4. Eggs: Two Midwestern farms had to recall their eggs after dozens of people got sick and some had to be hospitalized from salmonella-related illnesses.
     
  5. Goldfish crackers: No illnesses were reported, but Pepperidge Farm recalled the crackers after salmonella was detected in the whey powder used to make the food cheesy-tasting.
     
  6. Ground beef: E. coli and salmonella contamination are two of the reasons why thousands of pounds of ground beef had to be recalled this year. 
     
  7. Lettuce: E. coli-tainted romaine lettuce led to at least five deaths this year giving people another good reason never to eat salad. 
     
  8. Pistachios: Salmonella was found lurking inside the shells of thousands of pounds of these nuts.
     
  9. Tahini: This sesame paste responsible for giving hummus its nutty flavor was linked to a number of salmonella-related illnesses this year. 
     
  10. Turkey: Just in time for Thanksgiving, nearly 50 tons of raw turkey were recalled due to salmonella. 
     
  11. Whole Foods salad bar: Chemicals contained in the company's to-go containers were found to be linked to cancer. 
