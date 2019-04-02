Teen trades in X-Box and surprises mom with car

FERNLEY, Nev. (KEZK) — A single mother of three was brought to tears after her 13-year old son returned from what she thought, was one of his little odd jobs for money, with a car for the family.

The Nevada woman's now viral post reveals her son earned enough money to buy a used car by mowing lawns and cleaning yards ... and by trading in his prized X-Box!

The teen says he was inspired to surprise his mom with a car after seeing other children surprise their parents with vehicles on Youtube.

