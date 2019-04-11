Meet the woman behind the black hole photo 

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (KEZK) — Katie Bouman is only 29 years old but she is now a science legend!

Her computer program algorithm is responsible for capturing the first ever black hole photo. She began her work at M.I.T. three years ago.

A picture of Bouman in shock after seeing the image has gone viral.

She insists that she shouldn't receive all the credit and everyone who worked on the project should be recognized.

"No one of us could've done it alone," Bouman told CNN. "It came together because of lots of different people from many backgrounds."

Watch her discuss the black hole breakthrough here:

