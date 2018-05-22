St. Louis Cardinals

USA Images

$4 Cardinal Tickets Up For Grabs

May 22, 2018

The St. Louis Cardinals are proud to team up with Budweiser to present fans with a special discount ticket offer.  On sale now, fans can purchase tickets for just $4 to watch the Cardinals square off against the Miami Marlins on June 5-7 or the San Diego Padres on June 11-13.

These specially priced $4 tickets will be available while supplies last.  Tickets are limited to eight per customer.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit cardinals.com/four.

Tags: 
ticket deals
St. Louis
cardinal tickets
Budweiser

