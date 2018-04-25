40 Phrases People Are TIRED Of Hearing at Work
April 25, 2018
Do you ever hear your boss or co-workers repeating work-related terms that just drive you nuts? You're not alone.
SWNS Digital reports a study by OnePoll, in conjuction with Jive Communications, took on behaviors of 2,000 American workers and learned the 40 phrases most employees don't want to hear ... ANYMORE!
Of those surveyed, 72% said the following work-related words and phrases are used out of habit and 27% stop listening when having to hear them.
- Give 110%
- Think outside the box
- Hammer it out
- Heavy lifting
- Throw them under the bus
- Don't count your chickens before they've hatched
- Pushing the envelope
- Let the cat out of the bag
- Let's circle back
- Win-win situation
- Blue-sky thinking
- Boil the ocean
- Synergy
- Low-hanging fruit
- Take it to the next level
- Barking up the wrong tree
- Going forward
- Let's ballpark this
- Run this up the flagpole
- Back to square one
- There's no I in team
- Back to the drawing board
- Paradigm shift
- Elephant in the room
- Raise the bar
- Drill down
- Best thing since sliced bread
- Deep dive
- Skin in the game
- Reach out
- Touch base
- Play hardball
- Don't reinvent the wheel
- Kept in the loop
- The bottom line
- Down the road
- I'll loop you in
- Hit the nail on the head
- ASAP
- Team player
Can you think of any others to add to the list?