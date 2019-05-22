The 6 worst types of people on an airplane as you wait to deboard
Who are the worst people on an airplane? These people.
May 22, 2019
Very Smart Brothas editor Panama Jackson recently flew coach to Atlanta for his niece's high school graduation. When it came time to get off the plane, he became extremely annoyed with the following six types of people:
- The person in the last row who somehow decides that as soon as the plane stops they should grab their stuff and try to run down the aisle to get as close to the front as possible.
- The person who is in row 21 but had to put their bag in the overhead above row 27 but thinks that the whole plane should wait for them to get their bag before row 22 up and gets off the plane.
- The people in the window seats in any rows behind, say 10, in coach, who are trying to stretch out and inch closer to the aisle that’s being blocked by the people closest to the aisle.
- The folks who try to get out into the aisle for no good reason because they can’t go anywhere and obstruct the people trying to get their bags out because it’s their turn to actually get off the plane.
- The people in middle or window seats who ask you to get their roller bags from the overhead compartment and pass it to them.
- The dudes in row 35 who spent THE FIRST HOUR of an hour-and-a-half flight talking about famous plane crashes.
© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved.