8 books for anyone obsessed with true crime
February 22, 2019
True Crime has become one of the most popular genres on both streaming services and libraries.
With that in mind, Thought Catalog has compiled a list of books every true crime newbie should read. Here they are:
- The Real Lolita by Sarah Weinman. This book explains how 11-year-old Sally Horner was abducted, held in captivity, and taken around the country with a stranger that was posing as her father.
- Black Dahlia, Red Rose by Piu Marie Eatwell. Using old interviews and information from FBI and LAPD files, Eatwell creates a compelling case for victim Elizabeth Short by giving her the recognition and humanization often taken away from her in the media.
- The Devil in the White City by Erik Larson. Larson’s novel follows an architect, Daniel Hudson Burnham, as he leads the construction for the Chicago World’s Fair of 1893 and the prolific killer, H. H. Holmes, as he uses the fair as a breeding ground to lure in victims.
- The Stranger Beside Me by Ann Rule. Rule gives a biographical account of serial killer Ted Bundy through her own personal relationship with him before and after his arrest.
- Five Families: The Rise, Decline, and Resurgence of America’s Most Powerful Mafia Empires by Selwyn Raab. Raab explores what the five families of the Mafia have been doing to rise to the top again.
- Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit by John Douglas. Douglas, who worked with the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU), covers a wide range of topics dealing with profiling serial kilers and describing how and why criminals behave the way they do.
- A Stolen Life by Jaycee Dugard. Dugard describes what she had to endure during her 18 years of captivity, such as living in a tent and giving birth to two daughter fathered by her abductor.
- Picking Cotton: Our Memoir of Injustice and Redemption by Erin Torneo, Jennifer Thompson-Cannino, and Ronald Cotton. There are many cases of mistaken positive identification that have been corrected years later with modern forensic techniques such as DNA testing. One of those cases involved Cotton, who was accused of rape after Thompson positively identified him as her attacker in 1984.