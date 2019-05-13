8 (sarcastic) tips for going through a divorce
If you're getting a divorce, here's some advice you might want to avoid taking.
May 13, 2019
(KEZK) — Are you going through a divorce? Then it would probably be a good idea to ignore The Onion's sarcastic list of tips for enduring such a split:
- Take a moment to be grateful that you’re not nearly wealthy enough to have any meaningful assets to fight over.
- If you have young children, consider staying together until they’re old enough to wish you’d ended this loveless charade years ago.
- If you let her keep the house, she may consider taking you back.
- Rather than looking at the situation as the end of a fruitful relationship with your spouse, try looking at it as the beginning of a fruitful relationship with your divorce lawyer.
- Remind your children that this isn’t their fault, but they definitely aren’t making it easier.
- Don’t forget to take care of yourself emotionally and physically during the process so you can really stick it in your ex’s fat face.
- Keep the lines of communication between you and your ex open in order to avoid your twin daughters reconnecting at sleepaway camp and hatching a plan to make you two fall in love all over again.
- Consider your divorce an opportunity to make the same catastrophic mistake with someone else.
© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved.