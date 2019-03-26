9 Nurses in Maine Hospital's Labor Unit Pregnant at Same Time

The nurses in the labor unit of Maine Medical Center in Portland are so committed to their chosen profession that nine of them are currently pregnant.

WMTV-TV reports that all nine nurses are due to give birth between the months of April and July.

Baby boom: 9 labor unit nurses pregnant at Maine hospital https://t.co/dKRyCwhDbv pic.twitter.com/GDoeRRoLbw — New York Post (@nypost) March 26, 2019

"After each one of us started to say, 'We're pregnant,' I think it was a happier announcement each time, and we're all there for each other," nurse Erin Grenier said.

You know the phrase......there is something in the water at @MaineMed ------------------ https://t.co/TJjd5HVsBH — Cristina Frank (@CristinaWMTW) March 25, 2019

Echoing that spirit of solidarity, the nurses say the play to be there for each others' deliveries.