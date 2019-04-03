ABBA The Concert to play at River City Casino

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — Get ready, dancing queens — the world’s top ABBA tribute band will be in St. Louis this summer.

Celebrating one of the best-selling pop groups of all time, ABBA The Concert will perform Friday, June 28, at the River City Casino.

Join the fun as the tribute band plays iconic hits such as “Mamma Mia,” “Money, Money, Money,” “Take a Chance on Me,” and “Dancing Queen.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, and can be purchased online or at the casino’s gift shop. Prices start at $28.

Attendees must be at least 21 years old and present a valid photo ID.

Get a preview of what you might be in for here:

Video of ABBA The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA

