Adam Rippon, Tonya Harding Joining All-Athlete Season of DWTS

Figure skating fans will "flip" over the news that Olympians Tonya Harding and Adam Rippon have reportedly been cast on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars. Us Weekly reports that Harding will join the long-running reality competition two seasons after her famous nemesis Nancy Kerrigan competed on the show. Snowboarder Jamie Anderson, who won a gold medal earlier this year at the Winter Olympics in South Korea, is also expected to be among the new season's cast.

The full cast of the upcoming 26th season of DWTS--which will only feature athletes dancing for the Mirrorball Trophy--will be announced April 13 on Good Morning America.