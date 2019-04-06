Adam Sandler to Host "Saturday Night Live" for 1st Time With Shawn Mendes as Musical Guest

On Friday, Saturday Night Live announced that former cast member Adam Sandler would host the show for the first time on May 4, with Canadian pop heartthrob Shawn Mendes joining him as musical guest.

As Consequence of Sound notes, Sandler has made a handful of cameos on SNL since moving on to cinematic stardom in 1995, but has shied away from hosting the show, telling Norm Macdonald in 2014, "I just don't know how good I'd be." Sandler's appearance precedes his upcoming "100% Fresher" standup tour that will grace North American stages this summer.