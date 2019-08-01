birthday cake

Woman turns 107, shares her secret to longevity

Find out what she considers the secret to a long life.

August 1, 2019
Categories: 
Features

(KEZK) — A New York woman celebrated her 107th birthday yesterday and admitted her secret to longevity.

“I think the secret of 107: I never got married. I think that’s the secret. My sister says ‘I wish I never got married,'” Louise Signore told CBS New York.

Signore was born Manhattan in 1912 — the year the Titanic sank, New Mexico and Arizona joined the United States, and Woodrow Wilson won the election. She's lived in the Bronx since she was 14.

Click here to read more.

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved. 

Tags: 
100th birthday
new york
living longer
longevity
old age

Trish's Dishes