"AHS" Season 8 to Be "Murder House-Coven" Crossover

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy says the show’s upcoming eighth season will be a crossover of the Murder House and Coven seasons. “The Coven/Murder House AHS crossover season won’t be happening next year…because it’s happening THIS YEAR,” Murphy tweeted Thursday. “AHS #8 WITCHES RULE THIS SEPTEMBER.” The news comes just days after Murphy told Entertainment Weekly, “It’s a season unlike anything we’ve done because there’s a big hook to it. There’s a huge thing that happens in episode five.” Murder House was the theme of the series’ first season and saw a family move into a haunted mansion in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, season three’s Coven storyline followed a girl who is sent to a special academy in New Orleans after discovering she is a witch. It was previously announced that series mainstays Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Kathy Bates will lead the eighth season.

The Coven/Murder House AHS crossover season won't be happening next year...because it's happening THIS YEAR. AHS #8 WITCHES RULE THIS SEPTEMBER — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) June 14, 2018