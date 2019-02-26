Airline sues flier who threw coins into plane engine for good luck

An airline passenger in China may have to cough up more than just loose change now that he's been sued for tossing coins into a plane's engine for good luck.

The Daily Mail reports that the 28-year-old flier admitted to throwing two coins at a passenger jet that was scheduled to fly from Anqing to Kunming in China on February 17. He reportedly told police he was superstitious and wanted to ensure a safe journey for him, his wife and their 1-year-old child.

The coins were found lying in front of the plane's left engine by the ground crew. The flight was canceled, affecting 162 passengers and costing the airline more than $21,000.

After the man was detained for seven days, the airline now says they'll sue him in accordance with Chinese law.

The most ironic part? The carrier is called Lucky Air.