Amazon aims to reduce carbon footprint by delivering packages weekly, not daily

One of the advantages of an Amazon Prime membership is the ability to get stuff delivered on the same day you order it - or at least within a day or two.

But Amazon is now encouraging Prime customers to settle for weekly delivery through its new "Amazon Day" program. Customers who opt in to this program will be able to pick a day of the week for all of their orders to be delivered, rather than accepting deliveries multiple times per week.

CNN reports that Amazon wants half its shipments to be carbon neutral by 2030, while the company has been criticized by the likes of Greenpeace for not doing enough to limit its carbon footprint.