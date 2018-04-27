Amazon Prime Price Is Going Up

Prime members listen up!

Amazon will increase the annual cost of Prime for U.S. customers to $119 per year, up 20% from $99 previously, CFO Brian Olsavsky said.

The price increase will take effect June 16 for existing Prime customers, while new members will pay the $119 price starting May 11, Olsavsky said on Amazon’s first-quarter 2018 earnings call. The company last raised the price of Prime in the U.S. in March 2014.

Last week, CEO Jeff Bezos announced in his annual letter to investors that Amazon had surpassed 100 million members worldwide for Prime.

Prime members receive free shipping of two days or less on more than 100 million products, as well as access to Prime Video and Prime Music streaming, Prime Reading ebooks and other titles, and other perks.

Will you stick with Amazon Prime?

