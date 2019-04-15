Amazon selling Dr. Pepper-flavored cotton candy

Candy ASAP is now bringing its Dr. Pepper-flavored cotton candy to Amazon.

Delish reports that it smells like Dr. Pepper Lip Smackers lip balm and tastes like a sweeter version of the soda.

Reviews on Amazon are already mixed; one reviewer said that while they enjoyed the flavor, the cotton candy wasn't very light or fluffy and “it turns your fingers brown.”



Candy ASAP also offers up cotton candy flavors like Hawaiian Punch and Tropical.

While Amazon is out of stock of the soda-flavored candy, as of April 15, those seeking it out can go to Candy ASAP’s website to order.

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved.