WATCH: '80s-themed American Horror Story trailer reveals slasher suspect

This whole season feels like it'll be a nostalgic throwback to '80s slasher movies.

July 29, 2019
Entertainment

(KEZK) — A new trailer for season nine of "American Horror Story" confirms our previous suspicions of it having an '80s slasher-film vibe.

In this season, aptly named "1984," we're taken to Camp Redwood, where we can assume the slashing will go down. 

The recent trailer features two scenes in which a masked suspect appears to be creeping on happy-go-lucky vacationers. 

We all know, however, the campers won't remain as such. "AHS: 1984" debuts Wednesday, Sept. 18, on FX.

