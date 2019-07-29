WATCH: '80s-themed American Horror Story trailer reveals slasher suspect

(KEZK) — A new trailer for season nine of "American Horror Story" confirms our previous suspicions of it having an '80s slasher-film vibe.

In this season, aptly named "1984," we're taken to Camp Redwood, where we can assume the slashing will go down.

The recent trailer features two scenes in which a masked suspect appears to be creeping on happy-go-lucky vacationers.

We all know, however, the campers won't remain as such. "AHS: 1984" debuts Wednesday, Sept. 18, on FX.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:

Video of American Horror Story: 1984 | Season 9: Camp Redwood Teaser | FX

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved.