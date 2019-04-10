American Horror Story season 9 takes it back to the best decade of all

Ryan Murphy strikes again and has plans to go back to the best decade yet.

What we can gather from the new trailer is that season nine of American Horror Story will be based in the '80s — specifically 1984.

And just in case you're wondering why Murphy chose the particular year of 1984 for the title, it was a time that saw the release of many popular horror films, such as "A Nightmare on Elm Street," "Children of the Corn" and "Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter." So you can probably expect to see some nods to all of these slasher films and then some when the ninth season of AHS debuts on FX this fall.

Watch the season nine trailer below:

Video of American Horror Story | Season 9: The Woods Teaser | FX

