America's Favorite Valentine's Day Candy Won't be Made this Year

The original makers of the "Be Mine," "Cutie Pie," and "Kiss Me" Valentines Day candies are taking a year off in 2019.

The Spangler Candy Company announced on its website it won't be producing the classic candy this year, but plans a "relaunch for the 2020 Valentine season." They took over the Sweethearts brand in 2018 after NECCO Wafers went out of business.

The good news is that you'll still be able to buy the candy online and in store, but Spangler Chairman and CEO Kirk Vashaw stated those will all be old candy made prior to the factory closing in July 2018. Amazon is selling boxes starting at $9, and on eBay, an eight-pack box of candies is going for $12.

There are also plenty of candy hearts with messages alternatives, made like Jelly Belly's Conversation Beans or Cupid Messages M&M's, Conversation Hearts and Wonka's SweeTarts Hearts.

According to candystore.com, the conversation heart candies are the most popular confection for the holiday, pulling in $1.8 billion in sales. NECCO was in business for more than 100 years before it closed.