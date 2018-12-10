Andy Cohen is 'Considering' a Real Housewives of St. Louis, But There's a Catch

Andy Cohen is teasing St. Louis with a possible Real Housewives of St. Louis season, but only if a certain professional baseball players signs with the St. Louis Cardinals this winter.

So, what does a professional baseball player have to do with Andy and his Real Housewives TV empire?

Well his name is Bryce Harper and at 26-years-old he will likely become the highest paid players in baseball history. He's a free agent this offseason and looking for one team to sign him and Cohen's hometown Cardinals could be that team.

Cohen offered his help with a message to Harper:

"The fans in St. Louis are one-of-a-kind. We are ready for you. Tell your wife Kayla if she wants to be a Real Housewife, I'll consider Real Housewives of St. Louis."

You heard folks, he'll "consider" it. Now we just need this baseball guy to do his part: