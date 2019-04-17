WATCH: 'Granny Hulk' breaks deadlift world record

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KEZK) — Sharie Mobley of Arkansas can deadlift 305 pounds, which is pretty impressive for a woman of any age and size.

But Mobley is a 123-pound, 69-year-old grandmother, making her ability to lift that much weight good for a world record for her age and division.

Mobley — aka "Granny Hulk" — tells KARK the that she doesn't enjoy doing "normal granny things," explaining, "Dogs are their lives or playing cards or reading or crocheting, and that's just not my thing."

