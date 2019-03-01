'Baby-Sitters Club' Reboot Coming to Netflix

A TV reboot of The Baby-Sitters Club, based on Ann M. Martin’s hit book series, is headed to Netflix.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the 10-episode order will center around five teenage girls - Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer - who form a babysitting business in the fictional city of Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

Each episode will explore coming-of-age issues, including school, sibling rivalries, jealousy, and divorce.

“I’m amazed that there are so many passionate fans of The Baby-Sitters Club after all these years, and I’m honored to continue to hear from readers...who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her friends,” Martin, who will be producing the new show, says in a statement.

The series will be helmed by Rachel Shukert, who has been a writer on Supergirl and GLOW. Lucia Aniello, of Broad City, will executive produce.