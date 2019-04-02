Baileys' Range announces burger for Cards' Home Opener
It's a burger battle between "The Cards Have 11 Rings" and "The Pads Have None."
Remember that time the Cardinals won the World Series..... 11 times?!
This week Baileys' Range is celebrating Opening Day in St. Louis with all of those wins on a special double-cheeseburger topped with 11 red-battered onion rings!
Counting down the days til Home Opener! ⚾️ This week's Burger Battle: "The Cards Have 11 Rings,” a double beef burger topped w/ 11 red-battered onion rings, bacon, house beer cheese sauce VS “The Pads Have None,” an empty bun. #GoCardshttps://t.co/Hn6bFFL3eL pic.twitter.com/BKKgdk7YyS— Baileys' Range (@BaileysRange) April 2, 2019
According to St. Louis Magazine, the stunt is part of their weekly Burger Battle special, pitting two burgers against one another for the duration of the Cards-Padres series: “The Cards Have 11 Rings,” a double beef burger topped with 11 red-battered onion rings, bacon, and house beer cheese sauce; and “The Pads Have None,” literally an empty bun. Although fans will hopefully gravitate toward the first, more winning option, both will be available for $20 at Baileys’ Range.