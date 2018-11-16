The 10 Biggest Christmas Myths, Debunked

Does Santa Claus really exist? Well, that depends on how old you are. But Saint Nick isn't the only Christmas myth that many people take for true. To this end, The Guardian has debunked the 10 most common Christmas myths, which (in England, anyway) are:

Coca-Cola designed the modern Santa Claus as part of an advertising campaign. This is one you always hear at dinner parties. It makes the speaker sound rather clever and cynical. Except it’s bull. Coca-Cola did start using Santa in advertising in 1933, but Santa had been portrayed almost exclusively in red from the early 19th century and most of his modern image was put together by cartoonist Thomas Nast in the 1870s. Even if you were to confine your search to Santa in American soft drinks adverts, you would find a thoroughly modern Santa Claus in the posters for White Rock that came out in 1923.

"Jingle Bells" is the essence of Christmas. Except it’s not. "Jingle Bells" was written by James Pierpont in 1857. Pierpont was American and the song (originally called "One Horse Open Sleigh") is about Thanksgiving, and about winter fun and frolics more generally. How un-Christmassy it is can be gleaned from the other verses, which never make it into a carol concert.

The Bible tells us there were three wise men. No, it doesn’t. Matthew 2:1 tells us that “when Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judaea in the days of Herod the king, behold, there came wise men from the east to Jerusalem." Did you notice the word “three”? Nor did I.

Christmas is just a Christian version of the Roman festival of Saturnalia. Saturnalia was originally held on December 17. Later it was expanded until it lasted all the way up to December 23. But it never shared a date with Christmas. There was a Roman festival on December 25, the festival of Sol Invictus. But there were Roman festivals on most days of the year (more than 200 of them) and Sol Invictus is not recorded before Christmas, and neither it nor Saturnalia have much in common with it.

Good King Wenceslas. That name is only three words long and there are two problems with it. Though Wenceslas existed, he wasn’t a king and he wasn’t called Wenceslas. His name was Vaclav and he was duke, not king, of Bohemia (in the modern-day Czech Republic) in the 10th century. He may have been good. However, it’s equally likely that people looked back on him with rose-tinted glasses after he was succeeded by his brother, Boleslaus the Cruel. Boleslaus really earned his name, not least by killing Vaclav to take the throne. Soon, legends of Vaclav’s goodness had grown so popular that he was posthumously declared king by Otto the Great.

Kissing under the mistletoe comes from the Vikings. The story goes that after the Norse god Baldr was killed by an arrow made of mistletoe, his mother, the unfortunately named goddess Frigg, swore that the plant should never harm anybody else and that instead it should encourage kissing. This, though, isn’t found anywhere in Norse mythology.

Christmas starts earlier every year. There’s nothing in the Bible about the date of Jesus’ birth, but the earliest calculation, made in the second century, reckoned it was in March. So we’re nine months late on the whole.

Hark the Herald Angels Sing. That’s not the first line of the hymn; that’s not even a line of the hymn, at least according to the man who wrote it. Charles Wesley wrote a hymn that began “Hark how all the welkin rings/Glory to the king of kings."

Advent begins on December 1. Advent begins on the nearest Sunday to St Andrew’s Day, which falls on the 30th of November. So, this year, Advent began on November 28. The idea that it starts on the same day every year was put about by the manufacturers of Advent calendars, so that they could use the same design each year and sell off old stock.

Prince Albert invented the Christmas tree (or at least imported it to Britain). This one would have surprised Queen Victoria, who had a Christmas tree as a child. So did the sizable German immigrant population in Manchester in the early 19th century. Victoria and Albert popularized the Christmas tree when they were pictured with one in the Illustrated London News in 1848. There was one Christmas tree recorded in England in 1444, but nobody knows what it was doing there.