11 Things That '80s Music Taught Us

What did '80s music teach you? A lot, according to Twitter users, who submitted several responses to this query, many of which are listed below:



That it's safe to dance.

That I have the right to party, but I have to fight for it.

That it's tricky to rock a rhyme that's right on time.

To dance with somebody who loves me.

That I should get money for nothing and chicks for free.

That Tom Sawyer is a modern-day warrior with a mean, mean stride.

That video killed the radio star.

Jenny's phone number.

That Bono still hasn't found what he's looking for.

How to push it.

To walk like an Egyptian.