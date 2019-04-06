11 Things That '80s Music Taught Us

April 6, 2019
What did '80s music teach you? A lot, according to Twitter users, who submitted several responses to this query, many of which are listed below:
 

  1. That it's safe to dance.
     
  2. That I have the right to party, but I have to fight for it.
     
  3. That it's tricky to rock a rhyme that's right on time.
     
  4. To dance with somebody who loves me.
     
  5. That I should get money for nothing and chicks for free.
     
  6. That Tom Sawyer is a modern-day warrior with a mean, mean stride.
     
  7. That video killed the radio star.
     
  8. Jenny's phone number.
     
  9. That Bono still hasn't found what he's looking for.
     
  10. How to push it.
     
  11. To walk like an Egyptian.
