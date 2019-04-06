11 Things That '80s Music Taught Us
April 6, 2019
What did '80s music teach you? A lot, according to Twitter users, who submitted several responses to this query, many of which are listed below:
- That it's safe to dance.
- That I have the right to party, but I have to fight for it.
- That it's tricky to rock a rhyme that's right on time.
- To dance with somebody who loves me.
- That I should get money for nothing and chicks for free.
- That Tom Sawyer is a modern-day warrior with a mean, mean stride.
- That video killed the radio star.
- Jenny's phone number.
- That Bono still hasn't found what he's looking for.
- How to push it.
- To walk like an Egyptian.