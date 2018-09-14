11 Things People Did in the '80s

Remember mix tapes, phone books and sunglasses at night? Several Twitter users do, as evidenced by their responses to the #InThe80sWe hashtag, several of which are listed below:

#InThe80sWe had no Caller ID. We had to answer the phone without a damned clue who could be on the other end. It was terrifying.

#InThe80sWe had to sit for hours listening to the radio with our fingers on the record button so we could make mix tapes.

#InThe80sWe rode our bikes wherever we wanted and just had to be home by dark.

#InThe80sWe made phone calls on pay phones, and when we needed to find a phone number, we looked in...a phone book!!

#InThe80sWe had a 100 foot telephone cord so we could move around the house with the phone.

#InThe80sWe prank-called people for entertainment because there was no such thing as Caller ID.

#InThe80sWe dressed like Miami Vice.

#InThe80sWe didn't build walls, we knocked them down. #BerlinWall.

#InThe80sWe wouldn't have Instagrammed our food.

#InThe80sWe walked a mile with four quarters to play a video game for 10 minutes.

#InThe80sWe wore our sunglasses at night.

