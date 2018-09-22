12 Nostalgic Things About Fall That Will Make You Smile

As the weather starts to get cooler in the Northern Hemisphere, Elite Daily has compiled this list of 12 things about autumn that are sure to make you nostalgic. Here they are:

Back to school shopping. Going back to school was a great excuse to buy new clothes. Oh, to be back in school.

Walking on crunchy leaves. There is no satisfaction quite like stepping on that perfectly crunchy leaf pile on the sidewalk.

Going to your school’s football games. For most high school and college students, Friday nights are the epitome of fall at school.

Baking with family. Fall is technically the beginning of the holiday season, so baking is basically a necessity.

Decorating for Halloween. Being able to admire your efforts for the rest of the month is totally worth it.

A trip to the pumpkin patch. There's something healing in the youthful joy that you can find at the pumpkin patch.

Buying Halloween candy. Now that you’re an adult, you can have your own bowl of Halloween candy sitting around--and you can steal from it whenever you want.

Dressing up for Thanksgiving. The holidays offer the rare chance to see relatives who live far away, so dress to impress.

Hot chocolate on chilly nights. It's the perfect touch to a cozy autumn night.

Browsing pumpkins in the supermarket. They're always cheaper than the ones you'd purchase at a pumpkin patch, but buying a pumpkin at the store just isn't the same.

Holiday decorations hitting stores. Seeing Santa and candy canes can be kind of odd considering it isn't even Halloween yet.

The first chilly autumn wind. Sometimes, not even Uggs, a fleece coat and a hot chocolate are enough to keep you warm.

