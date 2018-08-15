12 Things That Make People the Happiest

On Twitter Wednesday, several users shared the things that make them the happiest. Here are 13 phrases that complete the sentence "I'm the happiest when..."



...I'm drunk

...the house is clean.

...I'm in the arms of a woman who loves me--or a stripper.

...I can choose my pizza toppings without being judged.

...I have a nice, ironed pillowcase on my screaming pillow.

...it's raining and I have a good book to read.

...my kids leave for school.

...I'm in a nice, hot bubble bath, then someone sexy bursts into the bathroom, wearing a top hat, and throws money at me.

...my daughter hugs me.

...the Xanax kicks in.

...it's payday!

...I don't have to wear a bra.

