14 Netflix Documentaries That Could Pass for Horror Movies

Nothing is scarier when you see "based on a true story".

BuzzFeed has put together a list of Netflix documentaries that are so creepy they could pass for horror films. Here are 10 to check out if you want to learn more about how spooky the real world is (check out the full list at the link):

1. Belief: The Possession of Janet Moss. This documentary uses real interviews and recreated performances to tell the story of Janet Moss, a woman who died at the hands of her family who was trying to perform an exorcism on her.

2. Rotten. This docu-series explores the corruption, industry secrets and even outright crimes that the food industry is involved in.

3. Nurses Who Kill. This series uses real testimonies to recreate the stories of nurses and medical professionals who have committed murders in the workplace.

4. The Staircase. What is it about? The wife of author Michael Peterson was found dead on the stairs of her house. He said he didn't kill her, but the police believe otherwise. This documentary follows the resulting case.

Click here to see more!

5. Tricked. This documentary offers a close look at sex trafficking in the United States. Not only will you see the horrible details of an industry that generates billions of dollars, but you will also get to know the stories of many people whose lives have been destroyed by it.

6. Evil Genius: the True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist. This four-part documentary begins by telling the story of a pizza delivery boy who died while committing a robbery. The cause of death? A bomb tied to his neck. And it only gets crazier from there.

7. Voyeur. This is the documentary that follows legendary journalist Gay Talese's investigation into a motel owner who spent decades spying on his guests—and the eventual uproar over Talese's resulting story.

8. I Am a Killer. Convicted murderers on death row are interviewed on camera to explain the reasoning behind their crimes.

9. Dirty Money. This series of short documentaries explores how far large corporations will go to make money—which includes getting involved in corruption, sabotaging with their own clients' health, and even getting involved with organized crime.

10. Making a Murderer. One man spends 18 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. But as soon as he thought that everything was over, he returns to jail for a different reason.