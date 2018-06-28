2018-19 Peabody Opera House Broadway Series

ST. LOUIS – Peabody Opera House announces Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Legally Blonde – The Musical, Something Rotten!, The Sound of Music & Monty Python’s Spamalot will visit the historic venue as part of the 2018-19 Broadway Series.

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical was a huge hit and the first Broadway show presented at Peabody Opera House following its renovation and re-opening in 2011. The show and all the Whos in Whoville are returning Dec. 13-16 for seven performances.

International award-winning and ultimate Broadway tribute to Girl Power, Legally Blonde - The Musical, visits the Peabody Opera House stage for the first time Feb. 4.

With its heart on its ruffled sleeve and sequins in its soul, Something Rotten!, the irresistible ode to musicals is coming on March 13.

The beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences with its Tony®, Grammy® and Academy Award®–winning Best Score including “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss” and the title song. The Sound of Music will grace the stage on March 30.

The season wraps up April 11 with a search for the Holy Grail with Monty Python’s Spamalot. St. Louis will encounter flying cows, killer rabbits, taunting Frenchmen, and show-stopping musical numbers!

Broadway subscription packages go on sale Friday, July 13 at 10 a.m.!