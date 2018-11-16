21 Signs You're Addicted to Christmas Music

The Christmas season has officially begun (at least as far as your favorite store or mall is concerned). But for some people, it's never too early to start listening to Christmas music. Here's several of Buzzfeed's 21 signs that you're addicted to Christmas music (check the link for the full list):

You make a new Christmas playlist every year.

You're always the first to put up your tree because it's the perfect excuse to put on Christmas music.

You buy holiday drinks at Starbucks just to set the mood.

You've raided your parents' vinyl collection for more Christmas music.

You've fallen into a black hole and downloaded every version of "Last Christmas" ever.

You hit the mall for Christmas sweaters, because you can't listen to Christmas music without the proper attire.

You linger around Christmas displays that emanate Christmas music on repeat.

You have to swear to your friends that you won't play Christmas music when they come over (but you do anyway).

You watch Mean Girls just for the "Jingle Bell Rock" scene.

You get angry when Christmas is over because it means you can't listen to Christmas music for another year (well, 10 months).