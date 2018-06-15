29-Pound Stray Cat Named Chubbs Needs a Home

On Thursday, the Pasadena (Calif.) Humane Society posted a photo of an enormous Himalayan cat on Twitter, along with the caption, "HUGE CAT ALERT: A 29-lb. cat recently arrived at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA as a stray in desperate need of grooming. We are currently looking for his owner. If no one comes forward to claim him, he'll be available for adoption on Sunday at 11 a.m." The huge cat is named Cubbs, and UP reports that he's currently living in an office at the Humane Society because he's too big to fit in a kennel. Chubbs has no microchip or I.D. tag, and judging from the overwhelming response to that Twitter post, he'll have no trouble finding a happy home.

Video of Chubbs, A 29-Pound Cat Rescued In Altadena, Needs A Home